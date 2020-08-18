INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced Monday that states could resume compliance inspections of long-term care facilities. The inspections had been suspended because of COVID-19.
In March, the agency told state inspectors to prioritize infection control surveys and investigations of “immediate jeopardy” complaints to combat the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities. Immediate jeopardy complaints indicate the health or safety of a resident is threatened.
While waiving the required annual surveys, CMS ordered states to perform targeted infection control surveys at every nursing home by Aug. 3. State officials said the surveys were completed in Indiana in early July.
CMS announced last week that it had imposed more than $15 million in civil penalties on more than 3,400 nursing homes. Immediate jeopardy citations composed two-thirds, or $10 million, of the penalties for nursing homes in 22 states, with an average fine of $55,000.
The remaining $5 million in penalties stem from non-compliance with required COVID-19 reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Indiana, CMS imposed 18 per-instance penalties and 130 per-diem penalties against 75 nursing homes, with some facilities taking as much as a week to correct infection-control practices. Fines averaged $10,700 and $15,400, respectively.
“The Trump Administration is taking aggressive enforcement action against Medicare and Medicaid certified nursing homes that fail to implement proper infection-control practices,” said Seema Verma, the CMS administrator, in a news release. “Now more than ever, nursing homes must be vigilant in adhering to federal guidelines related to infection control to prevent the spread of infectious disease.”
The March guidance from CMS also suspended enforcement actions, with the exception of investigations into immediate jeopardy allegations. States may now move to investigate non-emergency allegations backlogged since the suspension of compliance surveys.
