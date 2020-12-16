INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s economy is starting to recover from pandemic slowdowns, but there is work to be done in 2021 as some sectors are improving faster than others and as the state waits for an answer on more federal aid.
That’s according to the latest information, including revenue forecasts, shared with lawmakers on the State Budget Committee Wednesday as they prepare for the upcoming legislative session and writing the state’s next two-year budget. The process is facing new challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the question of whether more federal aid will come from Congress.
An updated forecast shows revenue is up for fiscal year 2021 despite the challenges seen in 2020. But that’s mostly because of delayed individual income tax payments, which were given an extended deadline in 2020. Overall, the new forecast showed lawmakers can expect to have $34.9 billion in revenue to use for the 2022-2023 budget to be developed in the legislative session.
Tom Jackson, a principal economist for HIS Markit, showed disparities in how different parts of the economy are recovering. One example he gave was about employment rates among high-wage and low-wage workers. While high-wage workers have mostly regained pre-pandemic employment levels, low-wage workers have not. Indiana also recovered lost jobs faster than the national average, and the national situation is expected to improve as the service industry recovers.
The number of homeowners also continued to increase in 2020, following a trend that’s been in place for the last several years. At the same time, Jackson and the lawmakers discussed a growing concern about those who have fallen behind on their mortgage and rent payments. Jackson and members of the committee suggested the issue should be addressed in policy debates during the legislative session — particularly if Congress doesn’t pass another stimulus package.
Payroll employment decreased by 4.4% in 2020, compared to a gain of 0.7% in 2019. Personal income did increase by almost 6% this year, but that’s because of aid Hoosiers received from the federal stimulus package and increased unemployment benefits.
Indiana still has money from the first round of federal aid, distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, passed by Congress in March. That money is being managed in a Coronavirus Relief Fund by economic advisors separate from the legislature.
Cris Johnston, director of Indiana’s Office of Management and Budget and a leader overseeing the Coronavirus Relief Fund, clarified Wednesday that money doesn’t need to be spent by Dec. 30. Rather, the money can address any costs incurred between March 1, the tentative start of the pandemic, and the end of the year.
Now, Johnston said, the state should consider using the remaining relief funds — around $400 million — to add more money to the state unemployment insurance fund. Johnston also suggested using the remaining CARES Act funding to help schools re-open, but that requires additional time and planning.
“The goal is to move swiftly and to get money into hands or areas when needed,” Johnston said. “But when you’re administering a grant program, it takes a while to set up.”
Lawmakers on the committee and guests repeatedly discussed growing housing concerns, particularly for renters and for those who have fallen behind on mortgage payments. Some legislators referred to figures from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition that estimated Indiana could see a rent shortfall affecting at least 41,000 households by Jan. 21.
“Children are going to school in their apartment today. Where are they going to go next week when they’re evicted,” asked Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis.
Johnston said the relief fund is limited in that it can only consider expenses through Dec. 30, which wouldn’t include a potential surge in evictions at the beginning of the year. That’s why it will be important to monitor further federal aid, some of which proposes additional rental assistance, Johnston said.
Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, questioned the rental assistance discussion by noting the increase in consumer spending. He said the data indicates renters spent money on goods rather than putting money toward rent.
Representatives with Indiana’s Medicaid services also presented data to the committee that show rates won’t be cut moving into 2021. But that doesn’t account for any increased need that could be seen in the future.
The Medicaid representatives said they expect to see “pent-up demand” in 2021 that could require additional support because of delayed procedures and potentially more people seeking Medicaid services.
Overall, legislative leaders indicated the revenue forecast was optimistic for writing the next budget, despite the many challenges left to be resolved.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said in a statement. “We still need to proceed with caution as we head into the 2021 budget session given that there are still so many unknowns about how the COID-19 pandemic will or will not continue to affect the state’s revenue.”
