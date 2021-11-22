Elmer "Dean" Hubbard, Charlestown, IN, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021 with loved ones close. Dean was born on May 24, 1938 to Alfred A. and Amzel L. Hubbard in English, IN. He was one of five children, Mary Jane (Bob) Watson, Novy (Ellen Jane) Hubbard, Betty Lou (Bill) Miller, a…