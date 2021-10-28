Bonnie Sue (Barksdale) Traughber, 91, New Albany, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born on May 17, 1930 in New Albany, IN to the late Robert Hanten Barksdale and Sadie Louise (Beard) Barksdale. Bonnie was married for over 59 years to the love her life, Joseph "Joe" Thomas…