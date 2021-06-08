Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.