Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.