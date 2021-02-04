WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced Thursday the introduction of new legislation to promote press freedom and the protection of journalists worldwide. The Global Press Freedom Act would direct the U.S. State Department to establish an Ambassador-at-Large for press freedom and train Foreign Service Officers on how to help promote media independence and protect foreign journalists.
“Freedom of the press is essential to democracy, good governance, and holding those in power accountable. This principle was enshrined in our founding documents for that reason. Because our values do not stop at our border, I am proud of this new proposal that will empower our diplomats to support a free press around the globe,” said Sen. Young.
“Our democracy depends on the ability of journalists to ask tough questions, dig for the truth, and report what they find — without fear of violence or persecution. Freedom of the press is a priority in our founding documents, so it must be a cornerstone of our foreign policy,” said Sen. Schatz. “Our new bill reasserts our commitment to a free press at home and abroad, empowering the State Department to engage with these issues diplomatically on the world stage.”
Despite its inclusion in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, press freedom has faced a staggering global decline in recent years. According to Reporters Without Borders’ 2020 World Press Freedom Index, 74 percent of nations have situations that are “problematic,” “difficult,” or “very serious” for media independence and reporter safety, while 32 journalists were killed for their work just in the last year. Reporters Without Borders’ global indicator, as measured by constraints and violations of press freedom, has decreased 12 percentage points since its creation in 2013. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this trend, with authoritarian regimes implementing emergency laws that further degrade press freedom.
The Global Press Freedom Act aims to institutionalize America’s commitment to advancing press freedom abroad. This legislation would create an Ambassador-at-Large for press freedom, who would be tasked with engaging with foreign governments and organizations, draw attention to violations of press freedom and reporter safety, and ensure each country’s Country Report on Human Rights Practices includes a “Free Expression” section. The bill would also establish a press freedom curriculum in the training of Foreign Service Officers, empowering them to assist in the protection of journalists and press freedom while stationed overseas.
Organizations supporting this bill include: PEN America, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Freedom House. Reporters Without Borders also submitted a letter of support for the bill.
“Freedom House is proud to support the Global Press Freedom Act. Press freedom is foundational to the democratic process and the United States should be at the forefront of promoting press freedom and the freedom of expression worldwide," said Annie Boyajian, director of Advocacy at Freedom House. “Appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for Press Freedom would bring needed visibility to the issue and provide a focal point for this important work at the Department of State. Furthermore, by providing training on press freedom, this legislation would enable our Foreign Service Officers to better promote and defend press freedom, especially in environments where journalists are at risk and freedom of expression is being undermined.”
“We applaud Senators Schatz and Young for introducing this critical bipartisan legislation, which will bolster State Department support for freedom of the press and help determine whether the Department has lived up to its legal requirement to report on attacks on the media," said Michael De Dora, Washington Advocacy Manager at the Committee to Protect Journalists. "The ability of journalists to work freely and safely is essential to democracy and human rights. Given the severity of threats to journalists worldwide, and the importance of U.S. leadership on press freedom, Congress should quickly give this measure due attention.”
