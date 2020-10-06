INDIANAPOLIS — As many as three out of five voting machines in Indiana have no paper backups, leaving the system open to security breaches and vulnerable to failures, researchers from Indiana University’s Public Policy Institute have found.
The researchers released a policy brief Tuesday that described the potential issues with aging voting machines and the lack of a paper trail to document the ballots cast by voters as Hoosiers prepare to go to the polls in a month. With these points in mind, Joti Martin, political analyst at the Public Policy Institute, expressed concern about the November election.
“There is outdated equipment which has to be updated by 2030, but another issue and a bigger factor is paperless voting,” Martin said. “Having a paper trail is important.”
Martin and her team have been analyzing Indiana’s ballot counting process for a few years now, and she said that Indiana’s practice of paperless voting should be reconsidered. Paperless voting, she explained, makes on-demand problem solving very difficult because poll workers don’t know that there’s an issue until after the polls close.
Indiana will be just one of eight states that will use paperless systems in the upcoming election. The voting rights group, Indiana Vote By Mail, sued the state last year to force a switch to machines that have a verifiable paper trail. Counties are required to switch to a paper trail system by 2030. In the meantime, some counties have scaled back their reliance on computer storage, while others say a lack of funding prevents action.
Many precincts are also using antiquated machines, which are in danger of failing, the IU report says. In the last presidential election, 83% of counties used machines that were at least eight years old.
Martin said that resolving the issue comes down to each jurisdiction because state policy makers have decided to leave election practices up to each county and there are varying systems across Indiana. A county can become paperless only if local officials choose that route.
Of the state’s 92 counties, 60 use direct-recording electronic voting machines (DRE), accounting for 54% of Hoosier voters. This means that voters make their selections on a touch screen or push-button interface. DRE machines that provide a paper trail are known to have a verified voting paper audit trail (VVPAT), but 86% of DRE machines lack a paper trail, meaning their votes are stored solely on computer memory.
The second most common voting machine reads ballots that have been marked by hand — 27% of counties used these machines.
Finally, there are a few counties that use ballot-marking devices (BMDs)—Marion, Porter, Dearborn, St. Joseph, Elkhart and Cass. In these counties, voters make their selections on a touch screen or mechanical input, and a paper copy is printed out for them to feed into a scanner. The scanning of this paper is the means by which the votes are actually counted.
Counting can be complex, but recounting can be very hectic in precincts that conduct paperless voting. Of all the counting strategies, Martin said, direct recording without the paper backup would be the least ideal in the event of a recount.
“That would be the worst-case scenario,” Martin said. “There would be no way for us to go back and check.”
Martin said she realizes that it’s unlikely that anything will change before November, so all county clerks can do at this point is be careful and test their machines. For the general population, her message is clear: Despite uncertainty, she urges people to vote.
In contrast to Martin, Harrison County Clerk Sherry Brown said she’s confident in the voting process. In her county, preliminary voting results are printed on election night. This sheet then is uploaded onto several computers and flash drives for extra back-up, she said. Even with these precautions, the hand-marked ballots that her county uses are still a helpful asset, she added.
“The people that went to direct-record are having to get new equipment,” Brown said.
Paula Miraldi, Lake County election administrator, said that machine failure is not a concern even though they rely on computerized voting without a paper trail. When asked if the system could fail, she dismissed the idea.
“Never. They’re not connected to the internet,” Miraldi said.
Yet, she admitted that her county has seen individual machines malfunction. In those cases, she said that the machine’s company comes and pulls the chip out, effectively recovering voter data.
