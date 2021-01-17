Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.