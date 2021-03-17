Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.