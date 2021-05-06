INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not legally allowed to issue a nationwide eviction moratorium.
She agreed to temporarily pause the decision as the Biden administration appeals the ruling, which could affect over a quarter million Indiana residents. The administrative stay means there will be no immediate impact on the ban, which was extended in March to go through the end of June.
U.S. District of Columbia Judge Dabney Friedrich wrote a 20-page order in which he says it is solely the role of federal government branches to issue measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The judge said issuing the stay was not based on the merits of the Justice Department’s argument but instead is meant to give the court time to consider the motion and any potential opposition.
Nicolas Terry, an IU McKinney School of Law professor, said he believes the CDC stepped up to protect tenants at risk of eviction when Congress and state governments would not.
“Well, if you believe that we have an eviction crisis, which all evidence suggests we do,” Terry said, “what you would hope is that someone in government would try and solve that crisis … So the question is, who’s going to do it? And during the Trump administration, the CDC stepped in issuing this regulation.”
As of March 15, the National Low Income Housing Coalition reported that Indianapolis ranked sixth in the country for eviction filings during the pandemic.
Nationwide, nearly 14 million people are behind on rent, according to the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities, while approximately 77% of small business units are owned by mom-and-pop landlords that are struggling to maintain income, according to Forbes.
The General Assembly overrode Gov. Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 148 in February. This means that landlord-tenant relationships have fewer government protections. Holcomb originally vetoed the bill in March 2020, saying the COVID-19 pandemic made it a bad time to act on the bill.
National Low Income Housing Coalition CEO Diane Yentel recommends renters continue to fill out declaration forms to give landlords and see if any city or state rental assistance programs are available.
“Yesterday’s federal court ruling is one of several that have attempted to strike down the moratorium. There are now numerous conflicting court rulings at the district court level, with several judges ruling in favor of the moratorium and several ruling against,” Yentel said in a statement.
“The DOJ is appealing this flawed ruling, as it has appealed others. The Biden administration must continue to vigorously defend and enforce the moratorium, at least until emergency rental assistance provided by Congress reaches the renters who need it to remain stably housed.”
