Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. High near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.