Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.