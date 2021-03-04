INDIANAPOLIS — Senate Bill 2, which would fully fund public schools that provide virtual instruction, went through second reading Thursday in the Indiana House, where two amendments were read and withdrawn by their authors.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, authored an amendment that would direct the state’s department of education to conduct a learning loss study regarding students in kindergarten through the 10th grade for this school year and next. Then, if needed, a study committee would be assigned to address the loss of knowledge or reversal in academic progress and how it might affect job training, certification programs and university enrollments.
Pfaff, who has taught high school math for 15 years, said that by looking at data, lawmakers can continue to make informed decisions on future curriculum and funding.
“We can all agree that it has been a challenging year. Teachers and students have been resilient. They have overcome many challenges — for example, broadband, technology and learning new ways to go to school,” Pfaff said. “What we don’t know is what effect this will have on the future of our students.”
Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, who serves as the House Education Committee chair, asked Pfaff to drop the amendment or save it for a later time so that they can work together to revise the bill.
“This bill was a bill that has been committed to our K-12 schools in terms of making sure they’re ensured that they’re going to get 100% of funding,” Behning said.
SB 2 would make sure public schools that do virtual instruction are fully funded instead of just getting 85% of state funding per student who is learning online. There was much debate in the summer over this topic because an existing Indiana law threatened to take funding away from public and charter schools that had to alter their instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said the issue of school funding that SB 2 covers should be researched rather than only discussed by legislators since it is imperative to Hoosier children.
“This is probably one of the, if not the most important issue we’re going to deal with, and I would not just include members of the legislative body in the department but, truly, researchers in this topic,” Huston said.
Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, also authored an amendment to the bill. This one would require the Indiana Department of Education to conduct a study to determine what is general adequate funding for all students.
Behning said he supports the idea, and he thinks it needs to go a step further to “see if there is a better way to identify complex [or low-income] students.” He said he wanted to work with Porter and the department on this topic, so Porter withdrew the amendment.
SB 2 will move on to its final reading on the House floor, and if it passes, it will go back to the Senate for review and then be signed into law by the governor.
