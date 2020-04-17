President Donald Trump is pressing to restart the U.S. economy, which has been ravaged by the pandemic in a short few weeks.
He has given U.S. governors a road map for recovering from the acute economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity. "We're starting our life again," Trump said.
Meanwhile, China acknowledged that the coronavirus death toll for epicenter of Wuhan was 50% higher than previously reported — a major revision that highlights just how seriously current numbers on infections and deaths around the globe may be understating the true toll of the pandemic.
Here are some of AP's top stories Friday on the world's coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— Sizable groups of Trump supporters in several U.S. states are far from happy about the handling of the outbreak and attempts to save lives. They have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life. As their frustration grows, they have started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them.
— Millions of Americans received government relief checks this week, and more are on the way. For some, the $1,200 payment gets them to a more comfortable place financially; for others, the money just gets them to next month.
— Nearly a month after schools shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many are struggling with distance learning. The country's biggest experiment in distance learning is laying bare disparities in the U.S. education system and threatens to deepen inequalities.
— India has launched one of the most draconian social experiments in human history, locking down its entire population, including hundreds of millions of people who struggle to survive on a few dollars a day. They are maids, watchmen and street peddlers. "I am so afraid," says one woman.
— Brazil's new health minister was sworn into office Friday after pledging to work not only to save lives from the new coronavirus, but also to spare the economy. Nelson Teich, an oncologist, replaced the prior minister who had garnered support for his handling of the pandemic that included promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors.
— Africa could see 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus this year even under the best-case scenario, according to a new report released Friday that cites modeling from Imperial College London.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.
TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.
