LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — As many Thanksgiving celebrations are being scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom is offering a way to stay connected virtually.
The videoconferencing company announced on Twitter that users will be able to connect without time limits on Thanksgiving Day.
The 40-minute time limit will be lifted all day on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, to 6 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 27, according to the tweet.
The announcement comes as guidelines are being put in place for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. The CDC has recommended gatherings limited to immediate family only.
While in-person gatherings are being restricted, Zoom said it's lifting the limits so virtual “family gatherings don’t get cut short.”
Zoom has become a popular tool during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has continued to see revenue growth that has more than quadrupled since last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.