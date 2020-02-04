LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everybody knows why Dick Vitale recommended Ryan McMahon to Rick Pitino, then the coach at Louisville, and everybody knows the skill that has earned the 6-foot guard extensive playing time the last two seasons:
The guy can shoot, as his barrage of seven three-pointers (10 attempts) during a 23-point outburst against N.C. State Saturday showed. He leads the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage at .454, which ranks 10th nationally. His accuracy has soared from .353 last year, despite the 3-point line being moved back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches from 20-9. He is almost automatic at the foul line, making 22-of-24 (.917).
But this season the fifth-year senior isn’t just a one-trick pony. And that’s why not only his minutes per game have risen from 19.1 in 2018-19 to 25 this year, but also why he is spending more quality time on the court. That is, in close games or at crunch time, even when he isn’t shooting well.
Although shooting will always be his primary meal ticket, he has become more valuable in other ways, which has given coach Chris Mack confidence to use him in longer stretches and at critical moments.
“Ryan can change a game at any moment,” Mack said. “In a stretch of two or three possessions, the game can go from five points to 11 just with two quick touches of the ball by him. But he’s a guy we’re very comfortable with on the floor when his shot isn’t falling.”
In the 77-57 win at N.C. State, McMahon made four 3-pointers in 3 1/2 minutes near the end of the first half. Against Miami in the season opener, he connected three times in 59 seconds from beyond the arc, sparking a 17-0 run.
“Last year if he wasn’t shooting it well, not that he didn’t add anything, but he certainly wasn’t who he is now,” Mack said. “Defensively, he’s done a remarkable job keeping the ball in front of him, he’s always in his gap, he blocks out. On offense I think he’s created looks for other guys. They run at him, he gives a little head fake and next thing you know he’s at the foul line spraying the ball out.
“Even on the break, (in one game) when he went up to shoot his man committed, he threw down to Jordan (Nwora) and we got a 3-point play. Ryan has made plays like that all year. He’s made his teammates better, so it’s easier for us as coaches to keep him on the floor longer because he’s not a detriment in any other area.”
McMahon, who is averaging 8.7 points with 24 assists and 14 steals, says he knew he would have to become a better defender if he expected to play more in his last hurrah at Louisville. So he worked hard on defense and other areas during the offseason while also getting into what he has called “the best shape in my life.” He also says that his familiarity with his teammates, most of which he played with last year while adapting to Mack’s new offensive system, has been beneficial.
“I think I’ve gotten better at taking angles, but I really think it’s a product of playing with these same guys another year in the same system,” McMahon said. “I know I’m going to have a guy in my gap to my left and to my right. I know if I’m chasing a guy off a screen there’s going to be two on the ball jumping and swiping at him.
“So it’s really a product of all of us playing on a string together, and when you have that type of confidence all you have to do is try and keep the ball in front of you. That’s all you have to worry about, and as long as I’m forcing them to try and shoot over me then I’m pretty much doing my job.”
Offensively, he has shown a few new wrinkles, too, becoming more likely to drive and dish or go all the way to the basket for a layup if a defender bites on his head fake. For instance, against Notre Dame he scored on back-to-back baseline drives from the corner, prompting some dismay among the Irish.
“My buddy, Rex Pflueger, was like, ‘Since when did you start shooting layups?’” McMahon recalled. “I just blew past them when they were closing out on me so hard because they didn’t want me to shoot a three. I know shooting the ball is not all I can do. It’s a big part of my game, but I can do other things, especially when we’re getting out and running in transition I’m pretty dangerous.”
Although McMahon is popular with UofL fans, he hasn’t been without his critics, especially when he went 2-of-12 in back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Florida State, games in which the Cards’ guards were badly outplayed by their opposing counterparts.
But McMahon pays no attention to the pessimists on social media, quickly banishing them from his world.
“I just block anybody who had anything negative to say about me,” he said. “Any time I see anything negative towards me on Twitter, I don’t need negative energy in my life, I block it out.
“I want to focus on the people that want to talk about the positive things about our team or at least constructive criticism. So I see it but it’s in one ear and out the other. They’re out of my life once I block them.”
McMahon’s role did change after the defeat at UK. He had started the first 13 games alongside Darius Perry, but against Florida State he was replaced in the lineup by grad transfer Fresh Kimble and has come off the bench in the last nine games.
“No one likes going from being a starter to coming off the bench,” Mack said. “No one likes that. But Ryan was very accepting of it. He’s all-in for the team.”
In 16 of the first 17 games McMcMahon had played anywhere from 22 to 36 minutes in games, and his time on the court didn’t immediately drop with the lineup change. Before logging 33 minutes at NC State, however, he had played only 13, 10, 13 and 17 minutes in the previous four games. Nevertheless, he understands Mack’s reasoning and has embraced his new situation.
“Coach’s main point was to become a deeper team,” McMahon said. “He doesn’t have to wait so long to get Fresh in and then wait even longer to get DJ (David Johnson) in. He can just put me and DJ in together and get all of us rotating at a quicker rate and that will make us a better team in the long run.”
Winners of eight in a row and ranked No. 5 in both national polls, the Cards (19-3, 10-1) will try to make it nine straight and maintain their hold on first place in the ACC when they host Wake Forest (10-11, 3-8) Wednesday night. The Demon Deacons are tied for last place with Miami, have lost six of their last eight and are 1-6 on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.