INDIANAPOLIS — Braden Smith couldn’t catch a break early in the 2021 season.
A foot injury that lingered throughout training camp worsened during a Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams and sidelined the right tackle for the next six games.
Smith never really felt 100% during a 9-8 season for the Indianapolis Colts, but there were still valuable takeaways from the campaign.
“I definitely feel 100% (now),” Smith said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Sometimes you have those years where things just kind of go the wrong way for you health-wise, but (it) builds character from that. It’s the NFL, so you gotta learn how to play through those (situations) the best that you can.”
The 26-year-old has done a consistently solid job navigating those kinds of bumps in the road.
Drafted to play guard out of Auburn, he quickly adjusted to some early season rookie struggles and earned a role as the starting right tackle for the final 13 games in 2018. It’s a job he’s never let go of, signing a four-year contract extension last summer worth $72.4 million.
It’s the kind of success story the Colts would like young players to emulate, and rookie Bernhard Raimann seems like a perfect pupil. The former Central Michigan tight end moved to left tackle as a junior and will compete with veteran Matt Pryor for the starting job in training camp.
Smith’s advice to young linemen is built on lessons from his own rookie year.
“You just got to let them know there’s going to be some growing pains,” he said. “I mean, there’s going to be some guys that just come in and completely dominate. But, from what I experienced as a rookie, you’re going from being like one of the top guys on your team — you can kind of get humbled a little bit.
“Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Go out and work every day. Take in all the knowledge. Get around a vet. Take all that information in. Get in the playbook, and work your (butt) off.”
Left tackle won’t be the only spot with a new starter this fall.
Long-time starting right guard Mark Glowinski signed as a free agent with the New York Giants, and Chris Reed – who split time with Glowinski throughout last season – left for the Minnesota Vikings.
That leaves former Ball State standout Danny Pinter as the favorite to start beside Smith, and the partnership is off to a strong start.
“I definitely think Danny’s a very smart guy,” Smith said. “He’s got that great work ethic. So I see him every day getting extra reps, and he’s really in tune with trying to get everything perfect. I mean, I’m not worried about Danny. Danny’s gonna come in, and he’s gonna do what he needs to do to get it done.”
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Veteran safety Rodney McLeod chose Indianapolis in free agency in part because of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich.
The pair worked together with the Philadelphia Eagles during the franchise’s 2017 run to a Super Bowl championship, so McLeod knew he’d be joining the right culture and environment.
But he had no prior experience with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. After one month inside the training facility and some preliminary on-field work, the 31-year-old is happy with what he’s seen.
“The past month has been great, just being able to build relationships, build trust with a lot of my teammates,” McLeod said. “That’s the great part about OTAs, I would say, right? It gives us time to really lock in, build that chemistry. We’re all learning a new defense – off to a great start, to be honest.
“(It’s) a very competitive team. I see that particularly with the linebackers. I really love their energy, and then within the DB group as well, we have a lot of talent. I’m looking forward to this season and ultimately the potential that we have. It starts now, and we are just taking it one day at a time.”
RUNNING MAN
The Colts announced a new addition to the running back room Tuesday, signing veteran Philip Lindsay. Undrafted rookie Max Borghi was waived to make room on the roster.
Lindsay’s career got off to a remarkable start with his home state Denver Broncos. He rushed for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2018 and 2019.
But injuries limited him to just 11 games in 2020, and he split last year with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins – rushing for 249 yards and one touchdown while averaging just 2.8 yards per carry in 14 games.
Lindsay joins a competition for the No. 3 running back slot that includes incumbent Deon Jackson and undrafted rookies D’Vonte Price and C.J. Verdell.
