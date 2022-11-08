I was in love with basketball from the time my dad hung a backboard and hoop on a utility pole in our side yard when I was 6 years old.
But my crush on the sport didn’t begin to crest until five years later when Indiana University capped an undefeated season with the national championship in 1976. That edition of the Hoosiers is still the last men’s basketball team to finish off a perfect campaign by hoisting the NCAA trophy.
I loved all the Hoosiers of ‘76 — smooth-shooting forward Scott May, cerebral point guard Quinn Buckner, defensive stalwart Bobby Wilkerson, dominating center Kent Benson and even fifth-starter Tom Abernethy. All five went on to careers in the NBA, indicative of their great talent.
Still, that Indiana team’s sum was truly greater than its parts. Bobby Knight was at the height of his coaching prowess then, long before he became a grumpy old tyrant.
He challenged his players to work harder and smarter and to get better. And they did. In 1976, they fit together perfectly, creating a squad that had no weaknesses.
I venerated Scott May. He had a cool first name (right?) and embodied what I wanted to become: a dead-eye shooter, dangerous scorer and all-around player.
But May came to Indiana from high school in Ohio, and back then it meant a lot to IU fans (including my young self) when the players were homegrown. So I felt a greater kinship with Benson, who was Indiana’s Mr. Basketball at New Castle High School in 1973.
There was a lot to love about Benson. At 6-foot-11, 235 pounds, he was a physical force on the court. But he played the game with grace and skill. Other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he had the prettiest, most effective hook shot in the history of the modern game.
As a young adult, I became a sports writer with The Herald Bulletin and The Star Press of Muncie, and I took on frequent magazine assignments. So, over the years, I’ve gotten to interview some of my sports heroes, including Carl Erskine, Payton Manning and (briefly) Michael Jordan.
But I entered the profession too late to interview the Hoosiers of ‘76 during their playing days. I’ve talked to Bobby Wilkerson, who starred at Madison Heights and still has strong connections to Anderson, a few times. That’s always a special thrill.
And I had a phone conversation with Benson a few years ago when I did a restaurant review for Madison magazine of 1000 Degree Wood Fired Pizza in Mount Summit. The owner connected me with Benson, a frequent customer of the popular eatery.
So, when the Christian Center of Anderson announced that Benson would be the keynote speaker at its annual fundraiser last Thursday night, I had to go.
The Christian Center is an outstanding organization that provides free meals, living space and other services to the homeless, and Benson, a strong Christian, was a natural choice to speak at the gathering.
Hobbled by knee problems as he took the stage, Benson has a sharp mind and keen sense of humor. He had a few zingers for Purdue fans.
“Matt Painter and Gene Keady love to golf, but they only play 14 holes,” he quipped. “They never make it to the Final Four.”
But my favorite parts of his talk were references to his high school career — he dreamed of being Mr. Basketball as a youngster — and his recollections of playing for Knight at IU.
His favorite: After complaining about how slowly his players were running sprints, Knight challenged them to a race on the court — and promptly pulled a hamstring.
Anyway, it’s nice whenever you find out that one of your childhood heroes truly is a good person, as Benson is.
It makes me appreciate that ‘76 Hoosiers squad more than ever.
