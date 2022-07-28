Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.