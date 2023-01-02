When I began covering Indiana, it was frying pan into the fire. Indiana played its first game three days after I started. Not enough time for get-to-know-yous. It was more like do-I-know-yous?
Given that, I wanted to approach Indiana’s men’s basketball team with an open mind. I was knowledgeable from afar. I knew of the high expectations. I knew of the primary contributors.
But that’s nowhere near the same thing as seeing a team game in, game out. Patterns needed to be revealed. Strengths and weaknesses needed to be ascertained. Foibles needed to be sussed out.
What was I going to discover about the Hoosiers? What were the Hoosiers going to reveal about themselves? When would the day come where concrete conclusions could be drawn?
Almost two months later, am I any closer to that day?
Are you kidding? Absolutely not. What Indiana has been and where it is headed is still a riddle.
Indiana is a team awash in caveats, contradictions and conundrums. For every point about Indiana, there’s a counter-point with almost equal validity. Though Indiana finds itself with a No. 15 ranking and a perfectly respectable 10-3 record, there is lingering doubt that hangs over it all. Are the Hoosiers really that good?
Let’s not go too far. By any objective standard, Indiana is good.
The rub, of course, is the Hoosiers were hoping for more than just the objective standard of good. Indiana’s goals were to win at Big Ten-championship level standard. A potential national top-10 standard.
Indiana isn’t top-10 good, though it shows flashes. Wins at Xavier and at home against North Carolina are a month into the rearview mirror, but they’re not diminished by the cold slap of reality that was a December in which the Hoosiers were 1-3 against Power Six teams.
December can’t be flushed. Indiana had its chance to burnish its credentials. Poor starts against both Arizona and Kansas deep-sixed those hopes. A lackadaisical trip to Rutgers had Indiana fans fearing here-we-go-again, boom-and-bust cycles of the recent past.
Are the November or December Hoosiers the real McCoys?
But, of course, there are those caveats. Indiana hasn’t been fully healthy in a single game this season. Even in the rare cases when Indiana has had its full complement of players, some have played hurt. Will injuries ever give Indiana a chance to be judged fairly?
It won’t get better going forward on the health front given point guard Xavier Johnson is out for the foreseeable future after having surgery on his broken right foot. He takes away a ball-handler and defender Indiana sorely needs.
Then again, Johnson himself has a wide variance in form. Spectacular one game, a liability (especially with turnovers) in another. His absence will sting, but then his presence hurts when he’s off his game. One of those contradictions.
Statistically, Indiana seems perfectly fine. As of this writing, Indiana is in the top 100 both in points scored and points conceded. Indiana is 20th nationally in 2-point makes, and it may surprise you to learn the Hoosiers are 77th in 3-point percentage.
Pretty good, right? But a deeper look into the numbers reveals why it’s not quite as straightforward as the statistics might make it seem.
Indiana’s offense is still very unbalanced. Indiana takes 67.3% of its shots inside the 3-point line, a rarity in today’s perimeter-obsessed game.
Though Indiana does like to run and score in transition, the Hoosiers rise or fall based on the dominance of Trayce Jackson-Davis within Indiana’s half-court offense. The one unimpeachable truth about Indiana is how brilliant Jackson-Davis is. You can’t blame Indiana for being dependent on such a talent.
Though Jackson-Davis’s usage rate has dropped to 24.6% from a career-peak over 29%, the Hoosiers bog down against quality foes when he’s not involved in the offense. Naturally, that makes Indiana predictable if no one else takes pressure off.
Does Indiana make this a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy? Sometimes.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has said double-teams are inevitable and Jackson-Davis’s teammates have to pull their weight. No question, but is Indiana doing everything it can to help Jackson-Davis? Post-ups and pick-and-rolls are part of his diet and should be.
However, the Hoosiers have success when they get Jackson-Davis outside of the paint, too. He will occasionally work his action at the top of the key, which forces opposing defenses to come out of easy traps near the rim. Cutters have lanes to exploit, and someone like Race Thompson can post up and let Jackson-Davis move.
Suddenly, the opposition has some unenviable choices to make, and Indiana likely gets better conversions or marches to the free throw line.
But … is Jackson-Davis healthy enough? His back has bothered him all season. Perhaps Indiana wants to do be more diverse with Jackson-Davis but doesn’t want to risk further injury?
The dichotomy of Jackson-Davis, though, is if he isn’t drawing and passing out of a double-team, very few Hoosiers can create their own shot. Losing Johnson definitely hurts in this department. Jalen Hood-Schifino can create his own shot (though he’s still working on getting them to fall), but no one else is consistent in that department.
The conundrum Indiana often finds itself in is it almost needs Jackson-Davis to draw defenders to him to free up others, even while the Hoosiers also need to free Jackson-Davis from double-teams.
It’s just one of the many caveats, contradictions and conundrums that define Indiana at this point. Will the impending Big Ten gauntlet provide more answers?
Stay tuned. We’ll see if it’s the answers Indiana wants or the kind it dreads.
