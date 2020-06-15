At first, it was a sea of about 50 white faces, peppered here and there with black ones.
Five days after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, they had come to Dickmann Park in downtown Anderson to protest police brutality and racial injustice. They carried “Black Lives Matter” signs and chanted “No justice, no peace!”
A middle-aged black woman observing the assemblage shook her head and noted that she was at once impressed by the large white turnout and dismayed by how few black people had joined the gathering.
The composition of the march changed as the evening wore on; by 10 p.m., people of color comprised well more than half of the protest group, which had swelled to about 150.
Still, the May 30 march through Anderson’s downtown and near west side mirrored the widespread participation of white people in the ongoing protest movement across the country.
Based on interviews conducted by The Herald Bulletin and our observations at the May 30 march and subsequent demonstrations in Madison County, local white participants are motivated individually by a range of factors, including the following:
• Police corruption and brutality here at home and around the United States.
• Concern over broader racial justice issues.
• Disgust with the divisive words, style and policies of President Donald Trump.
• A desire to show they are not like prejudiced white people.
• A desire to show solidarity with people of color.
• The excitement of being an active participant at the forefront of a movement for change.
• A personal feeling of economic, political and social disenfranchisement.
For some white people, deeply personal experiences motivate protest participation.
A young woman I interviewed at the May 30 demonstration spoke emotionally of her anger with Anderson police, saying a particular officer had targeted a friend of hers for harassment.
Other white people are motivated to demonstrate by a keen sense of injustice.
A burly 30-something man led marchers by bellowing “No justice, no peace!” through the heat of the May 30 march’s first two hours. As he paused for rest on a park bench, his red, bearded face beamed with pride and purpose as he chugged water and caught his breath.
Photos and videos, supported by initial research, confirm that white people are joining racial justice protests across the nation in greater numbers than ever before.
A team of volunteers led by researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of Maryland gathered data from protests in large cities the weekend of June 6-7.
They found white people comprised 61% of those who demonstrated in New York and 65% of the protesters in Washington, D.C. About 53% of June 7’s demonstrators in Los Angeles were white.
The rising portion of white protesters reflects the changing attitudes of white Americans as measured in research since Trump became president.
In a poll by Monmouth University released last week, 76% of Americans said that racial discrimination is a “big problem.” In 2015, the year before Trump won the election, just 50% expressed that sentiment.
By stirring in many of his supporters a determination for the country to resist the growth of multiculturalism and preserve the hegemony of white values and white culture, the president has unintentionally sparked an awakening among many white people to the realities of systemic racism and the need for sweeping change to erase it.
The faces of the protest movement signal the blossoming breadth of that white awakening here in Madison County and across the country.
