NEW ALBANY — Late on Thursday Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris announced that his school mask mandate order was being delayed pending review by the commissioners.
State Enrolled Act 5, a controversial bill passed by a Republican-led Indiana General Assembly in 2021, is being used by the Floyd County Commissioners to delay the order.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said Thursday evening the body wants to hold a public meeting next week to review the order.
Carruthers said he’d received several calls and emails about the order, which was issued Wednesday and mandated that students in public, private and charter schools in grades kindergarten through sixth wear masks indoors.
While he said he wants to ensure students can stay in the classroom this year, which was the reason Harris gave for the order, Carruthers added he believes the decision shouldn’t just rest with the health officer.
“Personally I would like to see that go back to school boards and let them make that decision about what’s best for their schools,” Carruthers said.
The New Albany-Floyd County Schools Board hasn’t voted on mask mandates for this school year. Community Montessori in New Albany is the only school system in Floyd County that’s requiring students wear masks.
SEA 5 allows local government bodies to override health department orders if they are more stringent than state regulations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed the legislation, but the GOP-led legislature overrode his decision.
Earlier Thursday, about 15 people protested in front of the Floyd County Health Department over the mandate.
Harris said Thursday afternoon the irony of the situation is that he wants the same thing as the protesters — to keep kids in school.
But the parents protesting said they should have a choice when it comes to their child’s safety.
“This is becoming a psychological warfare with our children. They are miserable with these masks on,” said Sarah Christianson, the parent of a 10-year-old who attends Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany.
She was one of the parents and students who held signs outside of the Floyd County Health Department asking motorists passing on Bono Road to honk if they were opposed to forcing kids to wear masks.
“We’re just here for personal choice,” Christianson said. “If you feel like it’s safe for your child to go to school with a mask, we support that, we want that right for you. But we want the right as well to choose for our children to wear a mask or not to wear a mask.”
Christianson took to social media after the health department’s announcement of the new mandate Wednesday. She posted that she would be protesting the mandate in front of the health department, and other parents agreed to join her Thursday.
Christianson said they will be back Friday to continue to protest.
The mandate was issued as COVID-19 cases rose to pre-vaccination levels, with health experts blaming the spread on the Delta variant and unvaccinated people.
Like the Clark County Health Department, the Floyd County Health Department initially only urged the wearing of masks indoors for schools. But Harris said few students were following those recommendations based on the first few days of school.
The mandate was established because vaccinations aren’t available to those 12 years of age or younger, and Harris said they need protection against Delta, which is considered to be more easily spread than the original virus.
The mandate is also intended as a way to keep students in the classroom, Harris said Thursday.
“From a public health perspective, we realize that there are going to be schools that are worse than others, with some places that have more vaccine penetration than others,” he said. “We’re trying to encourage the use of masks to keep this vulnerable population protected and in school, in-person.”
The order also mandates the use of masks in schools regardless of age if proper social distancing isn’t possible. It was to take effect Friday.
Zachary Popson, 12, said he attends a local Catholic school. He was at the protest Thursday and said he sometimes struggles to breathe when he’s wearing a mask.
“If people want to wear a mask, or want their kids to wear a mask in school, I’m fine with that, but I also think we should have the right not to wear it,” he said.
Harris was aware of the protest. He said the health department wasn’t going to fine families or strongly enforce the mandate, but added he hopes people do the right thing to help protect themselves and others.
He pointed to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and suggestions from other health agencies regarding masking indoors.
“It’s not like Floyd County cooked this up out of nowhere,” Harris said. “Really this comes down to the whole thing has been politicized and people get radicalized when it gets political.”
The health department often fields complaints that such mandates are the government’s way of forcing rules upon them, Harris said. He emphasized that a mask mandate is about protecting public health and is in line with regulations that have been enforced for years in other realms of daily life.
“Every time you get in a car, the government is telling you what to do,” Harris said. “We all, more or less, drive on the right side of the road.”
Also Thursday, Baptist Health announced that it will require all of its employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31. The mandate includes Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
“Baptist Health staff members and providers were among the first to receive these life-saving vaccines as role models for others in our communities,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO, in a statement issued Thursday.
“We know the vaccines are one of the best ways to combat this virus.
