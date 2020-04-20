Community Action of Southern Indiana, with the help of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, has established an Emergency Relief Fund for individuals and families from Clark and Floyd counties who are being negatively financially impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis. The fund is specifically designed to help people with medical bills, health insurance premiums, and grocery expenses.
“Many people are in difficult situations due to business closures, layoffs, and stay-at-home orders,” says Phil Ellis, executive director of Community Action of Southern Indiana. “This COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is one way our agency can provide practical help to families who need it.”
Applications for Emergency COVID-19 assistance are available at casi1.org or by calling 812-288-6451.
Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers families and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and provides life enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
More information is available by contacting Jim Grahn at jgrahn@casi1.org or 812.288.6451, ext. 2301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.