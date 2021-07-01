Floyd County 4-H is excited to present the Anybody Can Art SPARK Club, a short-term club that will provide interactive experiences for youth interested in learning more about art.
Anybody Can Art will take place July 13-15 from 9:30 A.M. to noon at Newlin Hall, located at 2818 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Anybody Can Art is a three-day workshop for youth, grades 3-6, that will cover art mediums, the seven elements of art and touch on art history.
Each day, artists will put their skills to use and demonstrate their understanding of each lesson through creative, hands-on art projects. To round off our day camp experience, parents will be invited to Newlin Hall to celebrate their artist in an art showcase on July 15.
Anybody Can Art registration is underway. The cost for current 4-H Members is $5 and $20 for non 4-H members. For non-members, $15 of your Anybody Can Art registration fee will be rolled forward into 4-H enrollment. Registration ends July 6, so act fast. Space is limited.
For more details regarding registration, please contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email the Floyd County Extension Intern Emma Finerfrock at efinerfr@purdue.edu
