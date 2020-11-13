Our Faith, Our Future: Ending Hunger in Times Like These, a virtual gala to benefit Bread for the World, Bread for the World Institute, and the Alliance to End Hunger will be Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET).
A gift of $250 or more is suggested. Donate $1,000 or more and receive a special thank-you gift. An event link will be sent to all participants before the start of the event.
The event will honor U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey from New York for her leadership in ending hunger. Special guest speaker is Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham.
Other speakers include Rev. Eugene Cho, president and CEO of Bread for the World; Anwar Khan, president of Islamic Relief USA, and Eric Mitchell, president of the Alliance to End Hunger.
Go to bread.org for more information about how to be part of the gala event.
