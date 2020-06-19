JEFFERSONVILLE – The Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) hosted a Parking Lot Parade to celebrate its 50th anniversary on May 18, 2020.
As a thank you for the services CLM has provided to the Jeffersonville and Clark County community, Mayor Mike Moore proclaimed the day as Center for Lay Ministries Day.
“CLM was started in a church basement by volunteers from local churches who wanted to help feed their neighbors in need. Their generous and caring idea for a food ministry grew to be the largest food pantry in Clark County,” said Kara Brown, executive director. “We want to thank all the volunteers who have made it possible for us to provide food to our community over the last 50 years. Without our wonderful volunteers, we could not provide food to over 800 households each month.”
The CLM volunteers, who have spent countless hours helping with new procedures for food delivery, have allowed CLM to continue providing services to the community, in a safe and compliant manner during COVID-19.
If you are interested in helping as a volunteer, please contact CLM’s volunteer coordinator, Megan Willman at 812-282-0063.
The purpose of the CLM is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation or of the CLM mission, please contact 812-282-0063.
