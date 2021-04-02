JEFFERSONVILLE — The Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) welcomes Julie Lee as the manager of the community CLM Food Pantry.
Lee spent nearly 40 years as a top performer in media sales working with radio stations WDJX, WAMZ and WFPL/WFPK. Her successful sales career can be attributed to creativity, enthusiasm, and a strong competitive spirit.
“I love building a brand and overcoming challenges and my experience in sales and promotion can benefit the CLM Food Pantry," Lee said. "I am excited to join a longstanding organization serving the local community."
As a food pantry volunteer for the last two years, Lee gained a passion for reducing food insecurity. She builds relationships easily and brings a positive energy to Clark County. Lee holds a communications degree from Miami University in Ohio.
She and her husband, Mike Jenkins, live in Sellersburg with three rescue dogs and two donkeys. The couple have three daughters and two grandchildren. A diehard Indiana University fan, Lee appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1981, after IU won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation or of the CLM mission, please contact CLM at 812-282-0063.
Located at 213 East Maple St. in Jeffersonville, the CLM Food Pantry is currently open for Clark County residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.