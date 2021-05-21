Thanks to a $9,750 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, Communities In Schools of Clark County was able to purchase nature kits to fund an outdoor enrichment program for the more than 300 Clark County elementary students served by their school-based Extended Day Learning programs.
Tabitha Underwood, executive director of Communities In Schools of Clark County, said “Social distancing protocols presented the challenge of providing individual supplies for students, but also inspired an opportunity to facilitate engaging science and nature focused activities, outdoors. The generous support of the Duke Energy Foundation allowed students access to and greater understanding of the natural world.”
The Nature Kits include a journal, binoculars, magnifying glass and dynamic activity cards designed to aid and encourage students to explore their surroundings. The kits were used by students, facilitated by staff throughout the year. We are pleased to announce those kits will be sent home with students for continued use over the summer. Our hope is that those tools will encourage students to utilize the skills learned in our program and continue to apply them at home.
Communities In Schools of Clark County is excited for the fall and the return to the consistent schedule we know families depend upon. Our school-based Extended Day Learning programs (before and after school care) will begin enrollment in June. To reserve your students spot, or to learn more about Communities In Schools of Clark County and the many ways they support students and families in Clark County, visit www.cisofclark.org
