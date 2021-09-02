NEW ALBANY — High school seniors throughout Clark, Floyd, and surrounding counties can apply to receive well-earned scholarships through the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
The Foundation oversees 75 scholarship funds established by donors desiring to assist students in Southern Indiana. While many of these awards are available through local high schools and colleges, students may apply for specific scholarships directly through the Foundation’s website.
“Each year, scholarships established by our generous donors provide life-changing opportunities for students in Clark and Floyd counties,” said Linda Speed, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that believes in giving back, and we are thankful for those individuals, families, and businesses who have established scholarships that allow students to continue their education and pursue their goals.”
The Community Foundation provides the structure and administrative oversight that allows people from across our community to establish scholarship funds that support their alma mater and identify students who meet their own, unique criteria.
In spring of 2021, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana awarded over 85 scholarships worth a combined value of nearly $650,000.
Students interested in learning more are invited to visit the scholarship section of Foundation’s website www.CFSouthernIndiana.com/scholarships. Students will have until 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 to complete and submit their application online.
For questions about the CFSI scholarship program, please contact Crystal Gunther, Senior Director of Community Philanthropy, at 812-948-4662 or cgunther@cfsouthernindiana.com.
