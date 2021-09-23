Diane Stepro of the Jeffersonville Public Library shared that the Jeffersonville Township Public Library has several new genealogical titles, including three related to Fort Jefferson at Clarksville, Kentucky, a short-lived Revolutionary Era outpost at the confluence of the Ohio and the Mississippi Rivers.
The position was difficult to maintain due to constant attacks. Clarksville, Kentucky, led by George Rogers Clark, was populated by many of the same families that settled this area after Clark retreated here. A scholar, Kenneth Carstens of Murray State, has researched the early settlers of Clarksville, Kentucky, extensively, finding the names of over 500 military personnel, women, children, enslaved people, and Native American allies who lived there. Carsten’s three titles about Clarksville, Kentucky include The Calendar and Quartermaster Books of General George Rogers Clark’s Fort Jefferson, Kentucky, 1780-1781; The Personnel of George Rogers Clark’s Fort Jefferson and the Civilian Community of Clarksville, Kentucky, 1780-1781; and George Rogers Clark’s Fort Jefferson, 1780-1781: Kentucky’s Outpost on the Western Frontier.
On a personal note, I have used these books and it is quite interesting to follow someone who served with George Rogers Clark and see references to all the areas they passed through and to learn how far these early people travelled.
Even though many genealogical societies have not returned to in-person meetings, we are blessed to be able to view programs and seminars online via Zoom from our homes. We are also blessed to be able to have access to excellent speakers from across the country whom we might not be able to travel and hear in person.
A reminder that Louisville Genealogical Society will host its annual Online Family History Seminar on Oct. 16. David Lambert, staff member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) since 1993, is the organization’s Chief Genealogist. His genealogical expertise includes New England and Atlantic Canadian records of the 17th through 21st century; military records; DNA research; and Native American and African American genealogical research in New England. His four lectures include 9:45 AM “Researching New England Ancestors Online and in Repositories”; 11:30 AM “Researching Your Colonial Wars Ancestors: 17th Century through 1775”’; 1:45 PM “Your Ancestors in the Great War: Researching World War I Using Kentucky Resources”; 3:15 PM “What Time Is It on Your Genealogical Clock?”; with adjournment at 4:35 PM. Online registration is required for members at $25 each and non-members at $35 each. The deadline for Registration is October 13. For registration check the LGS Website at KYLGS.ORG
Louisville Genealogical Society will also present “Researching in Libraries and Archives: The Do’s and Don’ts” on October 26 at home from your computer via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required. The program will be presented by Melissa Barker, Certified Archives Manager and Public Historian currently working at the Houston County, Tennessee Archives. For registration check the LGS Website at KYLGS.ORG.
The Kentucky Genealogical Society (KGS) will offer “Learn How to Research Your Family History with Free Resources” on October 9 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm via Zoom. Bob Taylor will discuss how to get started or improve your research using the leading free FamilySearch websites, The Family History Guide (www.thefhguide.com). In celebration of Family History Month, KGS is offering this useful program to the public for free. Registration is required and may be found at https://kygs.org/
