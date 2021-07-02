The Floyd County Library is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Alice in Wonderland film with free take-home tea party kits.
Starting July 12, kits will be available at New Albany Central Library and Galena Digital Library, with all supplies needed to have your own Wonderland-themed tea party. Each kit contains Rookies Cookies, tea bags, paper teacups, a book, activities and a deck of cards to play with like the Queen of Hearts. No registration is required. Limit one kit per family, while supplies last.
Guests can also enjoy a free screening of the original Alice in Wonderland animated film at 1 p.m. on July 12 in the library’s auditorium. To register for this event, visit https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7721661.
The mission of the Floyd County Library is to support the growth and creativity of an engaged, informed and connected community. The main library is located at 180 West Spring St. in downtown New Albany and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Saturday. Visit www.floydlibrary.org and www.facebook.com/NAFCPL for more information on library programs and services.
