INDIANA — There have now been 40,430 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Monday.
The latest update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows that there have been 355,829 Hoosiers tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — 11.4% positive at this time. There have been 2,251 deaths in the state.
In Clark County, there have been 568 positive cases among residents, of 5,101 people tested. In Floyd County, there have been 335 cases among residents, of 3,458 people tested. The Indiana State Department of Health has listed 42 deaths in both Clark and Floyd counties for nearly two weeks, however the Clark County Health Department confirmed at least 48 as of June 6.
The Floyd County Health Department confirmed in an update Friday that 42 is the correct number of deaths among residents of the county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2 million cases with 115,271 deaths as of Sunday.
