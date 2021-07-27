JEFFERSONVILLE — The Indiana University Southeast Athletic Department has selected Clark Memorial Health (CMH) and Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) as their new sports medicine providers.
Clark Memorial Health and KORT have partnered to leverage both organizations’ expertise, resources, and services to form the most comprehensive physical/occupational therapy and sports medicine care team for IU Southeast.
“We are pleased to affiliate with Clark Memorial Health and continue our longstanding relationship with KORT,” IU Southeast Director of Athletics Joe Glover said. “This partnership ensures our student-athletes will get the highest level of care across a variety of services and providers. Both organizations are tremendous leaders in our Southern Indiana community, and we look forward to working with them to create an excellent sports medicine program in the region.”
This collaboration expands the medical services available to more than 120 student-athletes. One of the department’s primary goals is providing its student-athletes with the top medical care in the region and this new agreement helps to achieve that goal as IU Southeast continues to put its student-athlete experience first.
Streamlining transitions of care and cost-containment is essential for today’s athletes and their families. Injured athletes receiving medical attention from sports medicine physicians often need further diagnostic testing, surgery and physical therapy. Efficient communication and a “system-approach” to comprehensive care coordination is paramount in today’s healthcare environment.
“We are excited to be a resource for the student-athletes in our community, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Indiana University Southeast. Our hope is to play a small but important part in preparing student-athletes for success,” said KORT President Jason Chambers, PT, MBA.
Clark Memorial Health and KORT will provide medical coverage for Indiana University Southeast through access to primary care sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, and certified athletic trainers.
“The combination of primary care sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, and certified athletic trainers are the gold standard recommendation for athletic coverage by the American Academy of Sports Medicine. Our comprehensive care team is unparalleled in providing sports medicine care in Southern Indiana and the surrounding region,” said Martin Padgett, Clark Memorial Health chief executive officer.
The contract begins July 1 and continues through June 30, 2023. Services will include evaluation and treatment of minor injuries; first aid and medical assistance; preventative care; nutritional information; basic educational information regarding injuries, injury prevention, and other relevant topics; and exercise recommendations.
