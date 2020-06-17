NEW ALBANY – The Master of Science in Nursing program at IU Southeast has earned full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
The accreditation for new programs such as the Master of Science in Nursing is for five years.
The accreditation process entailed a rigorous self-examination that involved an in-depth evaluation of program quality and effectiveness, according to Carla Hermann, Master of Science in Nursing program director.
A self-study report that addressed how the program met four standards and key elements pertaining to mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching and assessment and program outcomes was prepared over a several-month period.
After the submission of the self-study report, an onsite evaluation visit by three individuals took place over a three-day period in September 2019. Final accreditation was granted during in May.
“The CCNE accreditation affirms the high quality of the Master of Science in Nursing program and the tremendous effort and expertise of the IU Southeast School of Nursing faculty who teach in the program,” Hermann said. “Students and graduates can have the utmost confidence they are well prepared to enter into advanced practice as a nurse educator or nurse administrator to model excellence and function as a leader.”
Thus far six students have received a Master of Science in Nursing, with 19 now in the program, six of whom will graduate in August, according to Hermann.
“In achieving accreditation, our nursing program signals IU Southeast’s commitment to ensuring that our campus provides the best education for our students, while facilitating the development of expert practitioners in public health for our community.” said Kelly Ryan, incoming executive vice-chancellor for academic affairs.
“I cannot remember a time when such commitments were more sorely needed and valued, and I’m incredibly grateful to the faculty, Dean Donna Bowles and Carla Hermann for providing great leadership to our students and campus.”
