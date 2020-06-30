Indiana University Southeast Director of Athletics Joe Glover has been sworn in as the president of the Rotary Club of New Albany, effective July 1, 2020.
“It is a great honor to lead the Rotary Club of New Albany. I consider it a great privilege to serve in the same role as so many of our community’s greatest leaders over the last 105 years.” Glover said.
“This organization has meant a lot to me since Bill Ryall encouraged and invited me to come to meetings and eventually become a Rotarian. My love for the City of New Albany and my personal dedication to service make this opportunity special for me.
"I look forward to engaging with our community and working with hundreds of Rotarians in Southern Indiana to continue to our goal to make the world a better place while opening opportunities for others.”
Glover has been a member of the Rotary Club since November 2012 when a long-time mentor and former IU Southeast Tennis Head Coach Bill Ryall sponsored his application to the club.
Glover has been in charge of the club's social media and public relations efforts previously and has helped with the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree toy drive and Rotary Community Toast and Benefit Banquet. Glover has previously been the club's vice-president, secretary, and a Board Director.
The Rotary Club of New Albany was established in 1915 and enjoys a long history of serving its community through the acts of service of its members and through philanthropic giving. Rotary membership represents a cross-section of the New Albany's business and professional men and women and is an organization committed to peace and helping others.
The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Locally, Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today's most critical issues. Rotary has focused its efforts in six areas: peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education/literacy, and economic /community development.
Glover has been director of athletics at IU Southeast since 2010. He is now president of the board of the NAIA-Athletic Director’s Association and is on the NAIA National Administrative Council. He is also an active member of both the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the National Association of Athletic Development Directors. Glover is the secretary of the Floyd Memorial Foundation and is a member of the Knights of Columbus Cardinal Ritter Council #1221 in New Albany.
To learn more about Rotary, go to the website at www.rcna.us, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewAlbanyRotary, or ask questions by emailing rcnasecretary@gmail.com.
