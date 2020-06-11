It’s hard to believe that such a mild, dry weekend is possible this close to the official start of summer.
High pressure settling in over the Great Lakes this weekend will push a cool, low-humidity air mass into the Lower Ohio Valley, taking temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal.
We’ll start out Saturday in the 50s to near 60 degrees as this happens, with a few clouds possible as the exchange in air masses is taking place.
By Saturday afternoon we’ll see temperatures top out only in the upper 70s underneath plentiful sunshine and significantly reduced humidity compared to this past week at times.
Saturday night will see a quick drop in temperature, thanks to the cooler, drier, less turbulent air in place. By Sunday morning that leaves us with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday afternoon will be much like Saturday as highs only reach into the upper 70s.
An area of low pressure moving in from the north late Sunday will give us a few more clouds by Monday and a small sprinkle chance well east of I-65. Dry air on the north side of this low, where we’ll be located, will keep the shower chance very low through mid next week.
Temperatures will also be slow to warm back to seasonable levels, finally reaching into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday. Once the low pressure system clears our region mid next week, a blast of heat cranks our temperatures back into the 90s late next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 79°
SUNDAY Mostly sunny
HIGH: 79°
