NEW ALBANY – The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has awarded nearly 100 scholarships totaling more than $870,000 in support for Southern Indiana students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The scholarships include $428,000 from funds held at the Community Foundation and awards for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said, “We’re fortunate to live in a strong community that believes in supporting each other and educating future generations. We know that these last few months have been difficult for many, including many area students who adjusted to a new learning environment.
"We couldn’t be more thankful to our donors, fund holders, and Lilly Endowment Inc. for its generosity, support and for helping us honor these deserving students with scholarships. These scholarships provide invaluable resources to help students pursue their goals.”
Scholarship applications from students throughout the community are reviewed and scored by independent committees of volunteers who assess applicants anonymously.
Sarah Long, graduate of Silver Creek High School said, “I’m incredibly thankful to the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and the John C. Gatz Memorial Scholarship Fund, for providing this scholarship.
"I’m attending Purdue University this fall and plan on studying nursing. This scholarship is helping make my education more attainable – putting my goal of becoming a nurse and serving my community in reach.”
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide scholarships for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis, leading to a baccalaureate degree at any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
The Community Foundation allows individuals, businesses and families to create scholarships and establish their own, unique criteria. To learn more about the Community Foundation and its scholarship program, go to www.cfsouthernindiana.com.
The Foundation manages $125 million in charitable assets and nearly 260 individual funds – each of which supports the unique charitable intent of the donor who established the fund. Annually, the Foundation awards millions in grants and scholarships.
