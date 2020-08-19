Our Lady of Providence High School is pleased to welcome Victor Beeler II as its new president.
Beeler is a graduate of the Class of 1994 and the coach of the boys’ and girls’ golf programs. Beeler brings a variety of skill sets that will help Providence grow in the coming years, including his past experience as a classroom teacher, nearly 20 years of business experience in the construction industry, and his familiarity with the school’s alumni, parents, and friends base.
Beeler has a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s in English literature from Bellarmine University. Since 2001, he has served as project manager, vice president of financial operations, and finally, managing member overseeing strategic planning in his family’s business, which provides specialized subcontracting in the construction industry. He taught English at Mercy Academy for two years starting in 1999, where he also coached girls’ golf for several years. He has been coach of the PHS boys’ golf program since 2017 and is in his first season as coach of the PHS girls’ program.
Beeler said he is eager to get started and work with the administration, teachers, families, and alumni and in continuing to grow Providence’s legacy of Catholic education.
“What Jerry Wilkinson, Joan Hurley, and Steve Williamson have been able to accomplish before me is a significant foundation that I look forward to building upon,” Beeler said. “I am looking forward to being in the school and working with the entire faculty and staff, some of whom were once my teachers and classmates.”
He also is eager to work with alumni. His family has three generations of Pioneers, starting with his mother, Christy (Shelton) Beeler, Class of 1970, as well as his wife, Marla (Goodman) Beeler, Class of 1994, and children, senior Victor Beeler and sophomore Madeline Beeler.
“We have to make a push to focus on alumni and what they can offer our school, not just in terms of financial gifts but also how they can help by witnessing to what Providence meant to them,” Beeler said. “We need to generate that word of mouth to help get our next generation of students in the building.”
