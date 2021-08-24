NEW ALBANY — Samtec Cares announced Tuesday that it has awarded a $25,000 grant to The Exodus Road to help cover the cost of tools and technology used by the nonprofit’s investigators who partner with law enforcement to fight human trafficking in Southeast Asia and South America.
“Samtec Cares is pleased to help support the critical work of The Exodus Road,” said Pam Grieb, who manages the philanthropic programs for Samtec. “We recognize that the problem of human trafficking is enormous and that The Exodus Road is having a big impact in addressing the issue.”
She added that this is the second grant that Samtec has awarded The Exodus Road.
Samtec’s grant program was created to support charitable organizations within the communities where their employees live. The program uses rotating areas of focus that are important to their employees worldwide, Grieb noted. She said that Samtec Cares awarded more than 30 grants in 2021 totaling more than $600,000.
“There are 40 million people trapped in modern-day slavery,” said Matt Parker, Co-Founder and CEO. “The Exodus Road helps find and free people who have been caught in human trafficking. A key part of our work is to gather evidence for law enforcement so traffickers can be caught and arrested.”
Parker noted that, since 2012, The Exodus Road has helped liberate more than 1,500 people from conditions of modern-day slavery and has helped police arrest more than 800 traffickers and offenders.
“The effectiveness and safety of our investigators depend on having the best tools and equipment,” Parker said. “The Samtec Cares grant will pay for state-of-the-art equipment for these investigators.”
Parker noted that the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of people around the world more economically desperate and thus more vulnerable to the tactics of traffickers. He added that in many parts of the world, human traffickers operate with relative impunity.
“In many countries, traffickers are not afraid of their justice systems,” said Parker. “We are working to help law enforcement agencies change that by making it dangerous to be a trafficker. That’s why being able to provide our investigators with the latest evidence-gathering technology is so vital. This funding from Samtec is huge for us.”
About Samtec
Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $800 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions that employs more than 6,000 Associates worldwide. With more than 25,000 customers spanning all industries, Samtec serves the well-known global tech giants, small start-ups, and everyone in between. What drives us at Samtec is the knowledge that our products enable engineers to create great things. Whether it’s advanced medical equipment with the ability to save lives, energy-efficient products that make our living spaces more comfortable, communication products that bring us together, or any number of other innovations, we feel good about our part in making those things possible. With 40 locations in 20 countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service.
For additional information on Samtec, please visit https://samtec.com.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit that strategically and holistically works to end human trafficking. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1500 survivors and arrested more than 800 traffickers; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road restores freedom for the most vulnerable in societies through prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue). The Exodus Road operatives and volunteers gather intelligence that empowers nationals and local law enforcement to lead rescue missions and pursue prosecutions. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, The Exodus Road fights to equip law enforcement, liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India, and Latin America.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/
