JEFFERSONVILLE — Signs that First Presbyterian Church in Jeffersonville is serious about taking care of the earth can be see before anyone even gets inside.
It's no surprise the Presbyterian Hunger Program recently named the church the first Earth Care Congregation in all of Indiana.
"The application is about 12 pages long, so you accumulate points and if you get so many points, then you get the designation," said Green Team Chair Beth Snyder. "So you just look at the activities and see what you want to be involved in."
The Green Team puts on an outdoor service in the fall at Perrin Park in Jeffersonville.
"We choose songs for the beauty of the earth and other great hymns," Snyder said.
The group also works to provide baskets for parishioners to recycle items and donates used cardboard to the Center for Lay Ministries.
"We recycle our bulletins, all paper gets recycled and then there are green tips that are in our weekly newsletter," she said. "Things like how to reduce methane consumption and how to combine trips when you run errands."
The congregation has also showed films about plastic to the community and has solar panels on the ceiling that help reduce electricity, along with the church electricity bill.
Eco-palms have been purchased for the upcoming Palm Sunday and any extras will be taken to nearby congregations to use.
"We are working on an electric vehicle charging station. We are going to try to have it by the end of the year," Snyder said. "That's our gift to the community. We are part of the community, we are downtown churches."
