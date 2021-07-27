NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd has been recognized as a high performing hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings from U.S. News & World Report, now in their seventh year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about their care.
Baptist Health Floyd had four areas listed in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performing is the highest rating that U.S. News awards for that type of care.
“We are so proud to be recognized once again by U.S. News and World Report for the outstanding job our team at Baptist Health Floyd does on a daily basis,” said Baptist Floyd President Mike Schroyer. “We continue to strive to provide the highest quality and safe care to our patients and the community. I congratulate our entire team of providers and staff for a great job in fulfilling our Mission, Vision and Values that translates in the great outcomes recognized in this report.”
Those areas for adult care and conditions included: heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and lung cancer surgery.
“The recognition from U.S. News & World Report is further evidence of the world class care we offer here at Baptist Health Floyd,” said Dr. Emily Vol, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd. “We are proud of our physicians and nurses that work together to make these outcomes possible for our community.”
These ratings are released in conjunction with the annual Best Hospitals rankings. For the fifth consecutive year, Baptist Health has had its two largest hospitals ranked among the top five in Kentucky in the 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals listings. Baptist Health Lexington ranked third while Baptist Health Louisville ranked fourth.
Baptist Health Louisville was also named No. 1 in Metro Louisville – the ninth time in a decade that it has been either No. 1 or tied for No. 1. Both the Louisville and Lexington hospitals are listed as being “Recognized in the Bluegrass Region” which encompasses both cities.
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Last year, U.S. News evaluated only 10 procedures and conditions. Added this year were ratings for back surgery (spinal fusion), heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, diabetes, hip fracture, and pneumonia.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
The rankings will be published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2022” guidebook.
