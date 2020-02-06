Monthly computer classes at the Floyd County Library are taught by library staff members. For March 2020, the staff is bringing back the introductory class on Microsoft Publisher.
- Registration is required; please visit the Customer Service Desk or call 812-949-3522 to register for any of the following free classes. You may also register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/. Computer classes are held in the Library’s Gallery Room. Please note: before taking classes marked with a (), if you feel you aren’t comfortable with computers or need a refresher, we recommend taking Computer/Typing 101 or Internet Basics/Safety first.
• Computer/Typing 101
Monday, March 2, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In this class, you will learn the basics of computers, briefly covering the terms hardware and software. You will get an understanding of the different types of computers and their parts and learn how to perform essential functions. The staff will also go over the basics of typing, including where to place your fingers and what the different rows on the keyboard are called. There will be resources covered for practice, both in-class and at home.
- Beginner Excel
Wednesday, March 4, 10 a.m. to noon
Those attending this class will learn the basics of Microsoft Excel, including an overview of the beginning functions of Excel. They will learn how to open, create and save an Excel document, get a layout of the different tools, and find out the basic spreadsheet concepts and how to do some beginning data entry and formatting.
- Beginner Word
Monday, March 9, 10 to 11:30 am.
Learn the very basics of Microsoft Word. The instructor will cover how to open Word, create, edit and save a document, and enter and format text, as well as changing margins and paragraph settings and making lists. Once you have created your document, you will learn the steps to print it out.
- Intermediate Excel
Wednesday, March 11, 10 a.m. to noon
This class will build on what you learned in Beginner Excel, delving deeper into the concepts of Excel and its formatting. In addition, those attending will focus more on finishing a worksheet and how to utilize cell references between worksheets. To finish, the instructor will cover conditional formatting and formulas that use cell references and basic mathematical calculations.
- Intermediate Word
Monday, March 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Build on what you learned in Beginner Word in this informative class. You will learn how to use different design templates that Word has available, how to use various formatting tools, and pick up some tips and tricks to make creating your document easier.
- Advanced Excel
Wednesday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon
Continuing on the basis of Beginner and Intermediate Excel, this class will introduce Excel Charts. Instructors will cover creating a clean, attractive printout of your spreadsheets. At the end they will go over any questions you may have from this and/or previous Excel classes.
• Introduction to Publisher
Thursday, March 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Learn the basics of Publisher in this informative class. You will be taught picture and text formatting, how to add backgrounds, and how to make and add a page as well as other basic elements of this helpful program. You will also be introduced to a free resource called Canva.
The mission of the Floyd County Library is to support the growth and creativity of an engaged, informed, and connected community. The Central Library is located at 180 West Spring St. in downtown New Albany and is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Galena Digital Library is located at 6954 Hwy 150 in Floyds Knobs, and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 9 a,m. to 5:30 p.m. Visit online at www.floydlibrary.org and www.facebook.com/NAFCPL for more information on library programs and services.
