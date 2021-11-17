New Albany senior Myles Johnson is the Baptist Health Orthopedic Care Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 8-14.
Johnson, a running back/linebacker on the football team, ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 33-14 win over eighth-ranked Bloomington South in a Class 5A regional championship game this past Friday night at Buerk Field.
The 6-foot, 197-pound Johnson ran the football 18 times and scored on TD runs of 6, 11 and 10 yards in the victory.
So far this season, Johnson ranks second on the squad in rushing and third in total tackles.
Johnson and New Albany (9-3) will visit top-ranked, and defending state champion, Indianapolis Cathedral (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a semistate game.
Readers can vote for Johnson for the Baptist Health Athlete of the Month following the end of November.
