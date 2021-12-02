Clarksville senior Dakota Capps averaged 27 points per game last week for the boys' basketball team. First, the 6-foot-2 guard tallied 22 points in the Generals' 48-45 loss at New Albany in their season-opener on Wednesday. Then three nights later, Capps scored a career-high 32 points in Clarksville's 67-52 victory over visiting Christian Academy. He hit 11 field goals, including three 3-pointers, in the win, which was also the first for new Generals head coach Kyle Hankins.
Clarksville (1-1) will next host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Vote now for the Athlete of the Month for November here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.