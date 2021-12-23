Floyd Central junior boys' swimmer Payton Bowman led the Highlanders to a 120-59 victory over rival Jeffersonville last Thursday night. Bowman won a pair of individual events and was also on two victorious relay teams in the triumph. Individually, he captured the 50-yard freestyle (in 24.18 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (52.85). He also teamed up with Kevin Smith, Mitchel Meier and Jackson Woten to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.90). And, with Smith, Jaydn Gomes and Alec Elrod to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.42).
Voting for Athlete of the Month will begin Tuesday, Jan. 4.
