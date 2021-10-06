Freshman Paige Giovenco is the Baptist Health Floyd Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 2.
Giovenco led the Floyd Central girls' golf team to a 10th-place finish at the IHSAA State Finals this past weekend.
Giovenco tied for 26th individually with a two-day total of 160 thanks to back-to-back rounds of 8-over-par 80 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
That capped off a big postseason for the frosh and the Highlanders.
On Sept. 18, Giovenco finished second individually in leading Floyd to its ninth consecutive Corydon Central Sectional title. Thanks in part to her 1-over 72, the Highlanders carded a collective 302, which tied the program-record the team set earlier this season.
The following Saturday, Giovenco tied for fifth place individually in helping Floyd Central to third at the Washington Regional. That helped qualify the Highlanders for the IHSAA State Finals for the first time since 2013.
