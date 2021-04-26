Mothers cherish any time spent with their children, and photographs that capture that time are universally appreciated by mothers of all ages.
The News and Tribune and Huber's Orchard and Winery are teaming up to sponsor a chance for you to celebrate those cherished photos with the 2021 Mommy & Me Photo Contest.
The winner, chosen by News and Tribune readers, will win a $50 gift card to Huber's to help make mom's day special. One randomly chosen participant — qualifying either by submitting a photo or voting — will also win a $50 gift card.
Huber's, a popular destination in Southern Indiana for those celebrating Mother's Day, is excited to engage with the community for this tradition-filled holiday.
"Huber’s is the perfect place to bring your favorite Mom for Mother’s Day. Treat her to a wine tasting, take the kids to the Farm Park and take a ride on the Grain Train, then sit back and relax on the patio with lunch and live music. It’s something the whole family will enjoy," said Lisa Kruer, marketing director at Huber's.
Starlight Cafe will be open for counter service lunch, but the Plantation Hall Mother's Day Brunch is sold out.
“We are excited to partner with the folks at Huber’s Orchard and Winery on this contest. We can’t wait to see the pictures that are submitted. I think our readers are in for a treat; this should be fun,” said News and Tribune Publisher Bill Hanson.
Submissions can be made or viewed at newsandtribune.com/contests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.