Abbey Road on the River begins tomorrow. Do you plan to attend?
Michael Wayne Wathen, 73, passed Monday at Baptist Health Floyd. Visitation, Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Funeral at 1:30 Market Street location of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
James Patrick Constantine, 71, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born in Jeffersonville, and was a retired Operations Manager for Insight Cable. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents…
- UPDATE: Woman charged with murder of Jeffersonville coin laundry employee
- Woman charged with murder in Jeffersonville killing
- Two hospitalized after early morning shooting in New Albany
- Former Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace dies
- Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southern Indiana
- Floyd County officials call for better employee pay
- NAHS assistant principal Nancy Givens dies from COVID-19
- The hidden 'gem' of a gym: K of C hoping to restore New Albany facility
- Community remembers former IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace
- Two arrested after traffic stop leads to several pounds of cocaine
