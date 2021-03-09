Sign up for contests & promotions
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Don Michael "Mike" Hougland, 73, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on March 6, 2021. He served in the United States Air Force and went on to retire from the Army National Guard. Mike also had a career with Duke Energy that spanned over 28 years and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He…
